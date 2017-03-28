|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36395
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 28.03.2017 - 10:17 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 12
Krzysztof Smiechowicz schreibt:
In der Woche des 20. März:
- Poseidon USB Stack für 64bit Systeme angepasst (mschulz)
- Fehler im rendern der AROS Fensterdekoration behoben und integriert (Kalamatee)
- Unterstützung für IRQ Routen integriert (mschulz)
- Weitere Korrekturen für AHI unter 64bit (Kalamatee)
- 64bit Unterstützung bei AC97, HDAudio und SB128 Audio-Treibern integriert (Kalamatee)
- Ursache für Absturz im frühen Boot von AROS i386 und x86_64 Kernal behoben und integriert (mschulz)
http://aros-exec.org
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
