Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

 
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36395
Location: Übersee

   germany
26.03.2017 - 19:31

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:


Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

AutoVisible_1.1.lha (Screenbar+modules) 8 KB / Mar 25 2017
otrMUI_1.1.lha (Multimedia) 329 KB / Mar 25 2017
EnqueueTorrent_1.8.lha (Torrent+client) 91 KB / Mar 25 2017
Gish_1.53.lha (Platform) 382 KB / Mar 25 2017
Libmxml_2.7.lha (Library) 416 KB / Mar 25 2017
LibPNG_1.6.2.lha (Library) 1 MB / Mar 25 2017
LibDsk_1.5.3.lha (Library) 4 MB / Mar 25 2017
MorphOS_Libs_1.1.lha (Library) 14 MB / Mar 25 2017
FreeHeroes2_0.6.2392.lha (Strategy) 4 MB / Mar 24 2017
DonCeferino_0.97.8.lha (Action) 6 MB / Mar 24 2017
Aquaria_updatepack.zip (Adventure) 3 MB / Mar 24 2017
Aquaria_1.1.3.lha (Adventure) 2 MB / Mar 24 2017
PegasosSpecs.pdf (Pegasos) 23 KB / Mar 24 2017
HivelyPlay_1.3.lha (Players) 180 KB / Mar 23 2017
OgmTools_1.4.1.lha (Tools) 845 KB / Mar 23 2017
THE_3.2b1.lha (Editor) 1 MB / Mar 23 2017
Battle_of_Wesnoth_1.8.lha (Strategy) 286 MB / Mar 23 2017
AnimWebConverter_2.70.lha (Tools) 1 MB / Mar 21 2017
BlobWars_1.19.lha (Platform) 64 MB / Mar 21 2017
GIT_1.6.0.2.lha (Management) 7 MB / Mar 20 2017
Subversion_1.5.2.lha (Management) 9 MB / Mar 20 2017
CVS_MorphOS_1.11.23.lha (Management) 1 MB / Mar 20 2017
bc_1.06.lha (GeekGadgets) 446 KB / Mar 20 2017
MCC_Guigfx_19.2.lha (MUI+Classes) 172 KB / Mar 20 2017
Thumb_7.253.lha (Show) 268 KB / Mar 19 2017
Pngcrush_1.6.19.lha (Tools) 533 KB / Mar 19 2017
WArMUp_demo_multiplatforms.zip (Demoscene) 209 MB / Mar 19 2017
Dolor_Sit_Amet.zip (Demoscene) 8 MB / Mar 19 2017
MorphOS_Demopack_1.0.lha (Demoscene) 542 MB / Mar 19 2017
Kioea.lha (MadWizards) 14 MB / Mar 19 2017
TheUnbelievableTruth.lha (Mankind) 1 MB / Mar 19 2017
OwnLoveBalance.zip (MadWizards) 7 MB / Mar 19 2017
AnotherDreamAway.lha (MadWizards) 5 MB / Mar 19 2017
s25RTTR_0.8.1r9603.lha (Strategy) 32 MB / Mar 18 2017
AskMeUp_XXL_3.0_demo.lha (Think) 21 MB / Mar 18 2017
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Quelle: MorphOS Storage
URL der Quelle: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
