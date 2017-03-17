User
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36395
Location: Übersee
Posted: 26.03.2017 - 19:31 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Autobahn Raser II
Mega Fun 3/2000 25.03.2017
Bangai-O
Video Games 12/2000 25.03.2017
Raiden
Power Play 2/95 25.03.2017
SWIV
Play Time 3/93 25.03.2017
Legend of Zelda, The: Majora's Mask
Video Games 12/2000 25.03.2017
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Video Games 12/2000 25.03.2017
Operation Body Count
Power Play 2/95 25.03.2017
Cartoon Line Part One
Play Time 3/93 25.03.2017
Space Max
ASM 5/92 25.03.2017
Cover: Stratego
25.03.2017
Cover: Microcosm
25.03.2017
Game Express 5/99
25.03.2017
PC Games SH 3/98
25.03.2017
PC Games SH 1/2002
25.03.2017
Artikel: Marty FM Towns
Video Games 12/93 23.03.2017
Artikel: PC-FX
Mega Fun 3/95 23.03.2017
Pandora Akte, Die
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
Golden Gate Killer
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
Alien Incident
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
Crusader: No Regret
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
Safecrecker
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
Big Job - Große Aufgaben
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
Genewars
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
Syndicate Wars
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
Victory
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
Robert E. Lee: Civil War General
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
3-D Ultra Pinball: Creep Night
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
Total Control
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
Scorched Planet
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
Sonic CD
PC Joker 10/96 20.03.2017
Ghost Battle
ASM 1/92 19.03.2017
Great Courts 2
ASM 1/92 19.03.2017
Heart of China
ASM 1/92 19.03.2017
MIG-29M Superfulcrum
ASM 1/92 19.03.2017
Home Alone (Nintendo)
ASM 1/92 19.03.2017
Hunter
ASM 1/92 19.03.2017
Jerry Boy
ASM 1/92 19.03.2017
Last Battle
ASM 1/92 19.03.2017
Lethal Xcess
ASM 1/92 19.03.2017
MacArthur's War: Battles for Korea
ASM 1/92 19.03.2017
Magic Pockets
ASM 1/92 19.03.2017
Medieval Warriors
ASM 1/92 19.03.2017
Mercs
ASM 1/92 19.03.2017
Cover: Alien Breed
18.03.2017
Cover: Alien Breed - Special Edition 92
18.03.2017
Cover: Alien Breed 2
18.03.2017
Cover: Alien Breed: Tower Assault
18.03.2017
Cover: Alien Breed 3D
18.03.2017
Cover: Alien Breed: Tower Assault
18.03.2017
Cover: Power-Games
18.03.2017
Xenon 2: Megablast
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
Woody Pop
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
Wonder Boy in Monster World
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
Top Gun: The second Mission
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
Thunder Burner
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles II
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
Suspicious Cargo
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
Super Space Invaders
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
Strider
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
Stratego
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
Starflight
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
Spider-Man vs. The Kingpin
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
Space 1889
ASM 2/92 17.03.2017
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
