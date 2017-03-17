Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Post new topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36395
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 26.03.2017 - 19:31    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Autobahn Raser II Mega Fun 3/2000     25.03.2017
Bangai-O Video Games 12/2000     25.03.2017
Raiden Power Play 2/95     25.03.2017
SWIV Play Time 3/93     25.03.2017
Legend of Zelda, The: Majora's Mask Video Games 12/2000     25.03.2017
Ultimate Fighting Championship Video Games 12/2000     25.03.2017
Operation Body Count Power Play 2/95     25.03.2017
Cartoon Line Part One Play Time 3/93     25.03.2017
Space Max ASM 5/92     25.03.2017
Cover: Stratego     25.03.2017
Cover: Microcosm     25.03.2017
Game Express 5/99     25.03.2017
PC Games SH 3/98     25.03.2017
PC Games SH 1/2002     25.03.2017
Artikel: Marty FM Towns Video Games 12/93     23.03.2017
Artikel: PC-FX Mega Fun 3/95     23.03.2017
Pandora Akte, Die PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
Golden Gate Killer PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
Alien Incident PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
Crusader: No Regret PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
Safecrecker PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
Big Job - Große Aufgaben PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
Genewars PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
Syndicate Wars PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
Victory PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
Robert E. Lee: Civil War General PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
3-D Ultra Pinball: Creep Night PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
Total Control PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
Scorched Planet PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
Sonic CD PC Joker 10/96     20.03.2017
Ghost Battle ASM 1/92     19.03.2017
Great Courts 2 ASM 1/92     19.03.2017
Heart of China ASM 1/92     19.03.2017
MIG-29M Superfulcrum ASM 1/92     19.03.2017
Home Alone (Nintendo) ASM 1/92     19.03.2017
Hunter ASM 1/92     19.03.2017
Jerry Boy ASM 1/92     19.03.2017
Last Battle ASM 1/92     19.03.2017
Lethal Xcess ASM 1/92     19.03.2017
MacArthur's War: Battles for Korea ASM 1/92     19.03.2017
Magic Pockets ASM 1/92     19.03.2017
Medieval Warriors ASM 1/92     19.03.2017
Mercs ASM 1/92     19.03.2017
Cover: Alien Breed     18.03.2017
Cover: Alien Breed - Special Edition 92     18.03.2017
Cover: Alien Breed 2     18.03.2017
Cover: Alien Breed: Tower Assault     18.03.2017
Cover: Alien Breed 3D     18.03.2017
Cover: Alien Breed: Tower Assault     18.03.2017
Cover: Power-Games     18.03.2017
Xenon 2: Megablast ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
Woody Pop ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
Wonder Boy in Monster World ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
Top Gun: The second Mission ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
Thunder Burner ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles II ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
Suspicious Cargo ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
Super Space Invaders ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
Strider ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
Stratego ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
Starflight ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
Spider-Man vs. The Kingpin ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
Space 1889 ASM 2/92     17.03.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
