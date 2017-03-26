Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Datenschutz

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

New uploads in OS4 Depot

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36395
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 26.03.2017 - 19:31    Post subject: New uploads in OS4 Depot Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


The OS4 Depot is a collection of software for the AmigaOS 4 and can be found via the URL http://www.os4depot.net .

With more than 3,000 files, it should now be the largest collection of software titles for the AmigaOS 4.

As in Aminet, the software is usually released by the programmers themselves and can download it for free.

Since our last report the following uploads have been added:

arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - dri/inp - 1.55 - 4Mb - 22 Mar 17 - 4.1 - 7 - ¤ Arabic console - An arabic console device
devinfos.lha - uti/mis - 17.22 - 649kb - 21 Mar 17 - 4.0 - 56 - ¤ DevInfos - Shows many infos about a device
askmeup_demo.lha - gam/mis - 3.0.7 - 21Mb - 19 Mar 17 - 4.1 - 26 - ¤ Askmeup_Demo - A video game about general knowledge (free demo)
exutil.lha - uti/mis - 1.0 - 2Mb - 17 Mar 17 - 4.0 - 38 - ¤ Exutil - An exif based batch renamer
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/index.php?function=recent
News Quelle: OS4Depot.net
URL der Quelle: http://www.os4depot.net/index.php?function=recent
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold