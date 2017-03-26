|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36395
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 26.03.2017 - 15:33 Post subject: Patrons erhalten regelmäßig die chance auf eine indieGO!
|
|
|
Das Foto zeigt einen Kickstarter-Unterstützer
Seit einiger Zeit bin ich auch auf Patreon vertreten um mit dem Geld weitere Projekte zu finanzieren. (Vorrangig ein paar Spiele fürs CD32 aber auch AmiCloud/Streaming und Virtuelle Maschinen)
Als Dank erhalten Unterstützer AmiCloud, AEROS Plus, VIP-Status auf www.ares-shop.de (günstigere Preise und Versandkostenfreie Lieferung), Zugang zu Demos (in Kürze "Oh No! More Aliens") und man kann sich regelmäßig auf Basis der Unterstützungen die man bis dato gesendet hat, etwas zum "regulären Preis" von www.ares-shop.de aussuchen.
Neu ist jetzt das immer wenn "addiert" 300 gesammelt wurden, eine indieGO! Konsole verlost wird. Wer gewonnen hat, wird beim nächsten mal ausgeklammert.
Diesen Monat wird eine Konsole so verlost und die ersten 75 (wenn es keine zusätzlichen Zahlungen gibt) kommen in den Topf.
Als Patreon erhält man solange man einer bleibt eine Garantie auf alle Teile der Konsole. Auch wenn man selbst am OS experimentiert und was software-seitig verhagelt.
Die indieGO! zeichnet aus:
DVD-RW Laufwerk (optional BD-RW)
64gb microSD Systemkarte
Front-Multi-Card-Reader
Samsung Exynos5422 Cortex-A15 2Ghz and Cortex-A7 Octa core CPUs
Mali-T628 MP6(OpenGL ES 3.1/2.0/1.1 and OpenCL 1.2 Full profile)
2Gbyte LPDDR3 RAM PoP stacked
eMMC5.0 HS400 Flash Storage
2 x USB 3.0 Host, 1 x USB 2.0 Host
Gigabit Ethernet port
HDMI 1.4a for display
Wifi
Bluetooth
2x Front USB2
1x Rear USB3
3.x Kickstart lizensiert durch Cloanto.
1x PSX like USB-Joypad
1x Netzteil
https://www.patreon.com/posts/support-us-and-8506897
Laufendes "auch" durch Patreon gesponsertes:
AmiCloud Subfolder-support (fast durch.. 1-2 Wochen noch)
Oh No! More Aliens (Amiworx entwickelt eine kleine Parodie auf Alien Breed und das Alien Genre generell
AEROS for Orange Pi
Backport des Dolphin Emulators auf ARM32Bit
Hosting im allgemeinen
indieChat (chat-tool mit AmiCloud Anbindung zur Datenaustausch)
Updates existierender Apps und games
____________________
News verfasst von: phoenixkonsole
News URL: https://www.patreon.com/posts/support-us-and-8506897
News Quelle: https://www.patreon.com/posts/support-us-and-8506897
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum