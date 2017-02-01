|
|
|
|
|
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35987
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 01.02.2017 - 16:00 Post subject: A500Flash Software Aktualisierung
|
|
|
A500Flash ist ein Kickstart-Umschalter mit beschreibbarem Flash-Speicher und findet im Amiga A500/A500+/A2000 seinen Einsatz.
Die Flash-Software Version 1.2 kann hier heruntergeladen werden:
http://retro.7-bit.pl/download/Flasher1_2.lha
http://retro.7-bit.pl
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
