AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Posted: 28.01.2017 - 09:54 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Blood Money - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Blood Money - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Fruit Panic - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
David Calvo - Create one new artist page
Touch'n Go - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Pollymorf - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Pollymorf - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Pollymorf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Pollymorf - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Touch'n Go - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Touch'n Go - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Touch'n Go - Upload 56 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Touch'n Go - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Touch'n Go - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
David Yarham - Create one new artist page
Touch'n Go - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cartersoft Productions - Create one new developer page
Fruit Panic - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fruit Panic - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jose Angel Calvo - Create one new artist page
Fruit Panic - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Blobby - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Blobby - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Blobby - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Blobby - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Blobby - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
DMA Design - Update the artist page
DMA Design - Create one new artist page
Blood Money - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Blood Money - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Tales of Gorluth: The Legacy Of The Travelling Magician - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2016
Tales of Gorluth: The Tear Stone Saga - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS - 2014
Tales of Gorluth: The Legacy Of The Travelling Magician - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2016
AMIworx - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Tales of Gorluth: The Legacy Of The Travelling Magician - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2016
Jason Perry - Create one new artist page
Henrique Lazarini - Create one new artist page
Tales of Gorluth: The Legacy Of The Travelling Magician - Create one new game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2016
Blood Money - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Backbone - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Backbone - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Backbone - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Backbone - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Backbone - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Phil Price - Create one new artist page
Michael Mueller - Create one new artist page
Tales of Gorluth: Die Tränenstein Saga - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS - 2014
Easter Egg - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2016
Cornelius Saves Christmas - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2009
Boxx 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2015
Boxx 3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2017
Ambermoon Arcade - Update the game page - ECS - 2009
Agent Lux - Update the game page - ECS - 2012
Venus: The Flytrap - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Venus: The Flytrap - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mark A. Jones (MAK Computer Graphics) - Update the artist page
Mark R. Jones (Mark Jones Jnr.) - Update the artist page
Mark K. Jones (Mark Jones Snr.) - Update the artist page
Christmas Classics - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Venus: The Flytrap - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Venus: The Flytrap - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Venus: The Flytrap - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Match Patch - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Match Patch - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Match Patch - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
SD - Create one new artist page
Match Patch - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Drelbs - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Drelbs - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Drelbs - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Simon Chin - Create one new artist page
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
