AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35946
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 25.01.2017 - 13:29 Post subject: GOLD2 offiziell für V600 V2 and V500 V2(+) verfügbar
GOLD2 offiziell für V600 V2 and V500 V2(+) verfügbar
Änderungen:
* AMMX verbessert
* CPU Zähler
* TURTLE Modus
* Veränderte PCR Register. 68080 verhält sich nun wie ein 060.
* Veränderte MOVEC Rc,Rn (liest im User Modus und schreibt im Supervisor Modus)
* Verbesserte Schleifenmuster
* Verbesserte selbstmodifizierende Code-Unterstützung
* Verbesserter Speicherkontroller für 32-bit
* Verbesserte HDMI Core
Außerdem wurde das SAGA-Treiberpaket auf 0.11 für Neuerungen aktualisiert.
Alle Infos und Downloads:
http://wiki.apollo-accelerators.com/doku.php?id=start
Vielen Dank an das Team für die große Arbeit in diesem Release.
Quelle: http://www.amiga.org
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
