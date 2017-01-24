|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35943
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 24.01.2017 - 09:42 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 3
Krzysztof Smiechowicz schreibt:
In der Woche des 16. Januar:
- Probleme der Endianness in C:Decoration behoben (Kalamatee)
- MIDI Musik ist nun in GNUJump aktiviert (mazze)
- Fehler im realtek8180.device Netzwerk-Treiber wurde behoben (neil)
- Grafische und intuitive Beispielcodes in der Entwicklerdokumentation wurden aktualisiert (mazze)
- mikmod Bibliothek ist jetzt Teil des AROS Contrib Repository (mazze)
- In der SDL_mixer Bibliothek ist jetzt die mikmod Unterstützung aktiviert (mazze)
- Arbeit an der ACPI-Unterstützung im AROS-Kernel fortgesetzt (Kalamatee)
- NextTaskEntry Funktion in task.resource wiederholt nun über die Taskliste die angeforderten Tasks korrekt (Kalamatee)
- SysMon Aktualisiert jetzt nur Einträge auf Tabs und Listen, die geändert wurden (Kalamatee)
- Autodocs Dokumentation aktualisiert (mazze)
- Absturz in SysMon behoben (mazze)
- C:TaskList zeigt nun CLI Information wenn vorhanden (Kalamatee)
- Taskliste in SysMon jetzt sortierbar (Kalamatee)
- Speicherfehler wurde in SysMon behoben (Kalamatee)
- MUIM_List_TestPos Funktion der MUI List Class behandelt nun Fälle, wenn x=y=MUI_MAXMAX (Kalamatee)
http://aros-exec.org
