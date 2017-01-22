|
Posted: 22.01.2017 - 10:03 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 2
Krzysztof Smiechowicz schreibt:
In der Woche vom 9. Januar:
- Speicherzuweisung im Linux gehosteten AROS Startup wurde verbessert (Kalamatee)
- Behandlung der MUIA_Window_Sleep Attribute der Window-Class nun kompatibel mit MUI (o1i)
- Kompatibilität des C:Copy Befehls verbessert (neil)
- CreateNewProc/CreateProc mit handle pr_WindowPtr irgendwie mit AmigaOS kompatibel. (Kalamatee)
- Leistung der C:Decoration wurde im Column drawing case verbessert (Kalamatee)
- USB Diskettenlaufwerke funktionieren wieder mit dem Linux gehosteten USB Treiber (DizzyOfCRN)
- POSIX Funktion scandir() und alphasort() wurden in die AROS C Bibliothek implementiert (mazze)
- Themenauswahl wurde in GNUJump aktiviert (mazze)
- Online Dokumentation wurde aktualisiert (mazze)
Best regards,
Krzysztof
http://aros-exec.org
