Amiga Future
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
View previous topic
::
View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35931
Location: Übersee
Posted: 22.01.2017 - 10:01 Post subject: Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Chrysalis_3.9.3_beta2.iso
(
Beta-test
) 369 MB / Jan 20 2017
Trashcan_51.3r2.lha
(
System/Ambient/Update_3.9
) 1 MB / Jan 20 2017
CManager_34.3.lha
(
Office/Organizer
) 859 KB / Jan 17 2017
Games_pack.lha
(
Chrysalis
) 309 MB / Jan 15 2017
Emulation_pack.lha
(
Chrysalis
) 114 MB / Jan 15 2017
MagicBeacon_1.13.lha
(
System/Ambient/Commodities
) 652 KB / Jan 15 2017
Gigalomania_0.28_beta1.lha
(
Beta-test
) 22 MB / Jan 15 2017
ViewModule_1.0.lha
(
Development/E
) 761 B / Jan 14 2017
ECX_Script_1.5.lha
(
Development/E
) 4 KB / Jan 14 2017
The_Legend_Of_Edgar_1.03.lha
(
Games/Platform
) 28 MB / Jan 14 2017
Crates_0.7.1.lha
(
Games/Think
) 2 MB / Jan 14 2017
ZAZ_1.0.lha
(
Games/Think
) 20 MB / Jan 14 2017
BootAnimPlayer_2.0.lha
(
Graphics/Show
) 1 MB / Jan 14 2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Quelle:
MorphOS Storage
URL der Quelle:
http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
