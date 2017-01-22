|
Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Fascination - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fascination - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fascination - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fascination - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fascination - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Boxx 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2015
Boxx 3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2017
Boxx 3 - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2017
Boxx 3 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2017
Boxx 3 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2017
Wonderboy In Monsterland / Super Wonder Boy - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Wonderboy In Monsterland / Super Wonder Boy - Upload 35 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
DropZone - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
DropZone - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
DropZone - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
DropZone - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
DropZone - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Richard Tunstall - Create one new artist page
DropZone - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
AppleJack - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
AppleJack - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
AppleJack - Upload 53 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1994
AppleJack - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1994
Nick Morison - Create one new artist page
Neal Goodwin - Update the artist page
Neal Goodwin - Create one new artist page
AppleJack - Create one new game page - AGA - 1994
Omega Design - Create one new developer page
Suicide Machine: The Revenge Of Fluffy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Suicide Machine: The Revenge Of Fluffy - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Suicide Machine: The Revenge Of Fluffy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Suicide Machine: The Revenge Of Fluffy - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dimensions - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
snoisnemiD - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
snoisnemiD - Upload 63 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
snoisnemiD - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
snoisnemiD - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
snoisnemiD - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Kikstart - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2000
Super Kikstart - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2000
Super Kikstart - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2000
Super Kikstart - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2000
Super Kikstart - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2000
Insanehacker - Create one new artist page
Token - Update the developer page
Spherical Worlds - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1996
Bomber Bob - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spiny Norman - Update the artist page
Stomper - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stomper - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stomper - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stomper - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stomper - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Matthew Goode - Create one new artist page
Ace The Space-Case - Upload 26 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ace The Space-Case - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kill Em All - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Kill Em All - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Kill Em All - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Kill Em All - Upload 76 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Kill Em All - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Kill Em All - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Muzzasoft - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Token - Create one new developer page
Muzzasoft - Create one new developer page
Alastair Murray - Update the artist page
Alastair Murray - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Duck Dodgers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Duck Dodgers - Upload 54 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
