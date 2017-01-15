|
View previous topic :: View next topic
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2313
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 16.01.2017 - 20:04 Post subject: Amiga32: Bekanntgabe weiterer Aussteller und Ehrengäste
15.01.2017 Bekanntgabe weiterer Aussteller und Ehrengäste für die "Amiga 32"
Bisherige Ausstellerliste
01. APC&TCP und Amiga Future
02. Alinea Computer
03. MorphOS Team
04. KryhoFlux GmbH
05. Golden Coder / Daniel Müßener
06. HunoPPC
07. Formosan Business Support Ltd.
08. Richard Löwenstein
09. Phase5 Digital Products
10. AmiStore
Ehrengäste
01. Perry Kivolowitz
02. Frank Geisler
03. Birgit Roßmöller
Weiter Information zu Ausstellern und Ehrengäste findet Ihr unter der Rubrik Aussteller/Gäste.
