Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35901
Location: Übersee
Posted: 14.01.2017 - 11:34 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Dawn Patrol - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Mafdet And The Book Of The Dead - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Mafdet And The Book Of The Dead - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Miroslaw Kontra Slawomir Czyli Walka O Tron - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Miroslaw Kontra Slawomir Czyli Walka O Tron - Upload 60 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Miroslaw Kontra Slawomir Czyli Walka O Tron - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Miroslaw Kontra Slawomir Czyli Walka O Tron - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Pawel Selinger - Create one new artist page
Bartek Selinger - Create one new artist page
Domain Software - Create one new developer page
EXE - Create one new publisher page
James Conwell (ChaosLord) - Update the artist page
Phelios Development - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
David Diaz Gonzalez - Update the artist page
Cyberdroid - Upload 35 Screenshot pictures - AGA, OCS - 1993
Cyberdroid - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, OCS - 1993
Cyberdroid - Update the game page - AGA, OCS - 1993
Juan Antonio Anillo - Create one new artist page
David Diaz Gonzalez - Create one new artist page
Jose Maria Ruiz - Create one new artist page
Antonio Ruiz Fernandez - Create one new artist page
Cyberdroid - Create one new game page - AGA, OCS - 1993
Caesar - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Crystals Of Arborea - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chaos Engine, The - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cannon Fodder - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Caesar - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Caesar - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Antheads: It Came From The Desert II Data Disk - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Soccer Kid - Upload 1 Box scan picture - AGA - 1993
Dynamo / Captain Dynamo - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dynamo / Captain Dynamo - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Helter Skelter - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Helter Skelter - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Miroslaw Kontra Slawomir Czyli Walka O Tron - Update the game page
Aardvarks - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Aardvarks - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Aardvarks - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Aardvarks - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Aardvarks - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Volker Schmidt - Create one new artist page
Maik Schmidt - Create one new artist page
Aardvarks - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Galaxya Software - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Galaxya Software - Create one new developer page
UFO: Enemy Unknown - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Dawn Patrol - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Dawn Patrol - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1995
Bomb Jacky - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1998
Dawn Patrol - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Dawn Patrol - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Assembly Line, The - Update the Developer logo comments
Assembly Line, The - Upload 2 Developer logo pictures
Assembly Line, The - Update the developer page
Sneer: Raider Of The Lost Wok - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Martial Morphers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Bomb Jacky - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Bomb Jacky - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
Bomb Jacky - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
Bomb Jacky - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1998
Thomas Robinson - Create one new artist page
Garry Ferguson - Create one new artist page
Bomb Jacky - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Unique Dimension - Upload 2 Developer logo pictures
Unique Dimension - Create one new developer page
Bomber Jack - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Frentic - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Bomber Jack - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Bomber Jack - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Teil 2:
Colin Hicks - Create one new artist page
Bomber Jack - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Martial Morphers - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1998
Martial Morphers - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
Martial Morphers - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Sneer: Raider Of The Lost Wok - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1995
Sneer: Raider Of The Lost Wok - Upload 104 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Sneer: Raider Of The Lost Wok - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Johannes Selbach - Create one new artist page
Andre Voget - Create one new artist page
Sneer: Raider Of The Lost Wok - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Funny Bugs - Create one new developer page
Yeti - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Yeti - Upload 9 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Yeti - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Yeti - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Marc Le Douarain (Mavati) - Create one new artist page
Timultus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Timultus - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Timultus - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Timultus - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1995
Eloy Christophe - Create one new artist page
Timultus - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Świąteczna Awaria - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Easter Egg - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2016
Elblag - Create one new publisher page
Glassback - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Glassback 2: The Dole Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lemmings Level - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lemmings Level - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lemmings Level - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lemmings Level - Upload 56 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lemmings Level - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lemmings Level - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Krypton Force - Create one new developer page
Glassback 2: The Dole Years - Upload 76 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Glassback 2: The Dole Years - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Glassback 2: The Dole Years - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Glassback - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Glassback - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Andy Platts - Create one new artist page
Glassback - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sorefist - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Sorefist - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
18th Hole - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Alex Grupe (Losso) - Update the artist page
Zerosphere - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2015
Erik Hellbing (eha) - Update the artist page
Zerosphere - Upload 68 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2015
Zerosphere - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2015
Erik Hellbing (eha) - Create one new artist page
Alex Grupe (Losso) - Create one new artist page
Zerosphere - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2015
Code Red - Create one new developer page
Cookie - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
18th Hole - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
18th Hole - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
18th Hole - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stephen Garside - Create one new artist page
Cookie - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Langford Video - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Cookie - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cookie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cookie - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Langford Video - Create one new developer page
Plumpy - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1996
Plumpy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Plumpy - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Plumpy - Create one new game page - AGA - 1996
Jase Lucas - Create one new artist page
LT Design - Create one new developer page
Turbo Jam - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Turbo Jam - Upload 35 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1995
HyperViper - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
HyperViper - Upload 52 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
