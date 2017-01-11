|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35867
Location: Übersee
Posted: 11.01.2017 - 08:58 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 1
Krzysztof Smiechowicz schreibt:
In der Woche des 2. Januar:
- Videotreiber für SysExplorer aktualisiert (Kalamatee)
- abcm2ps, Koules und Hurrican wurden auf neuere Versionen aktualisiert (mazze)
- VBam ist nun Teil der AROS Portierungen (mazze)
- Ein Absturz beim Beenden Fehler wurde in der SDL-mixer Library beseitigt (neil)
- Blobwars, Gnurobbo und Pushover sind in der AROS Portierung enthalten (mazze)
- Arbeit an der Überarbeitung der Handhabung der Grafiktreiber schreitet voran (Kalamatee)
- Linux gehostetes AROS funktioniert unter 32bit Linux nun (zB. Odroid XU4) (deadwood)
http://aros-exec.org
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
