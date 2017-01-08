|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2311
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 10.01.2017 - 21:22 Post subject: Hollywood Anwendung: AnimWebConverter 2.65
08.01.2017 AnimWebConverter V2.65 [OS3, OS4 und MOS] von Juan Carlos Herran Martin veröffentlicht
In der neuen Version hat es diese Änderungen gegeben:
- Neue Verbesserungen,
- Fehler behoben.
