Author
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35867
Location: Übersee
|
Posted: 10.01.2017 - 19:33 Post subject: Amiga Future Ausgabe 124 erschienen
Die deutsche und englische Ausgabe 124 (Januar/Februar 2017) des Print-Magazines Amiga Future ist heute erschienen und kann direkt bei der Redaktion und im Amiga Fachhandel bestellt werden.
Heft Inhalt:
Workshop WHDLoad Maschine Teil 1
Aktuelles aus der Demoszene
Matze's 030er Turbokarte
und vieles, vieles mehr
Eine ausführliche Inhaltsliste sowie Leseproben findet ihr auf der Amiga Future Homepage.
Heft-Info: http://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=13
Bestellen: http://www.amigashop.org
http://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
