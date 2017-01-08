|
Posted: 08.01.2017 - 19:48 Post subject: Workbench Nostalgie-Aktualisierung
Ein Beta-Screenshot des CDTV-Bootscreens und eine Anmerkung zur "upside Down" Flashspeicherplatine früher CDTV-Entwickler-Einheiten wurde hinzugefügt.
Ebenfalls wurde Cloanto's Name und die URL aktualisiert.
Noch einmal danke an Cloantos M.C. Battilana für die hilfreichen Ergänzungen und Korrekturen.
http://www.gregdonner.org
