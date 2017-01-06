|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2309
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 08.01.2017 - 17:16 Post subject: Amigaworld: SMBFS V1.74 Testbericht
06.01.2017 Amigaworld: SMBFS 1.74 Testbericht
Matthias Münch hat auf seiner Homepage einen Testbericht von dem Programm SMBFS 1.74 bereit gestellt.
Mit SMBFS lassen sich im Netzwerk freigegebene Laufwerke und Ordner recht einfach als Laufwerk im Betriebssystem einbinden und so bequem nutzen.
