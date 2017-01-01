DigiBooster 3 Vesalia
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Datenschutz

Searching

Advanced Search

Webhosting mit Host Europe

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35858
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 07.01.2017 - 09:41    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

3001: O'Connors Fight ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Baal ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Bloodwych ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Break In ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Captain Fizz: Meets the Blaster-Trons ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Chambers of Shaolin ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Cloud Master ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Daily Double Horse Racing ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Defender II ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Dynamite Dux ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
F-1 Dream ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Games Crazy ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Great Courts ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
H.A.T.E. ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Hollywood Poker Pro ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Indy 500 ASM 11/89     06.01.2017
Cover: Arac     05.01.2017
Cover: Butcher Hill     05.01.2017
Cover: Football Manager: World Cup Edition     05.01.2017
Cover: Cannon Fodder     05.01.2017
Cover: Dawn Patrol     05.01.2017
Cover: Death or Glory: Das Erbe von Morgan     05.01.2017
Cover: Germ Crazy     05.01.2017
Cover: Harpoon     05.01.2017
Cover: KGB     05.01.2017
Cover: Second Samurai     05.01.2017
Cover: Zeewolf     05.01.2017
Artikel: Amiga CD32 ASM 9/93     05.01.2017
Artikel: Gewalt im Kinderzimmer ASM 9/93     05.01.2017
Artikel: Is it real - or is it 3DO? ASM 9/93     03.01.2017
Artikel: Turbo Duo - Totgesagte leben länger Mega Fun 7/93     03.01.2017
Diablo II - Collector's Edition PC Player 1/2001     03.01.2017
Jagged Alliance 2: Unfinished Business PC Player SH~     03.01.2017
Might and Magic V: Dark Side of Xeen ASM 9/93     03.01.2017
Schöne und das Biest, Die ASM 9/93     03.01.2017
Commodore Disc Nr. 45     03.01.2017
Lösung: Quest for Glory Amiga Joker 9/90     03.01.2017
Artikel: Up & Down Amiga Joker 9/90     03.01.2017
Artikel: Dr. Freak Amiga Joker 10/90     03.01.2017
c't 6/85     03.01.2017
c't 7/85     03.01.2017
c't 8/85     03.01.2017
c't 9/85     03.01.2017
Lotek64 Nr. 54     01.01.2017
Dragon's Lair (Game Boy) Power Play 6/91     01.01.2017
Junction Power Play 6/91     01.01.2017
Bubble Ghost Power Play 6/91     01.01.2017
In Your Face Power Play 6/91     01.01.2017
Chase H.Q. Power Play 6/91     01.01.2017
Defender of the Crown Power Play 6/91     01.01.2017
Defender of the Crown Play Time 1/92     01.01.2017
Super Mario Bros. 3 Play Time 1/92     01.01.2017
Ambition of Caesar Power Play 6/91     01.01.2017
Brat Power Play 6/91     01.01.2017
Fate: Gates of Dawn Power Play 6/91     01.01.2017
Hexen Power Play 1/96     01.01.2017
Jack Nicklaus' Greatest 18 Holes of Major Championship Golf Power Play 6/91     01.01.2017
Bioforge PC Player 5/95     31.12.2016
Bioforge PC Games 5/95     31.12.2016
Star Wars - Dark Forces PC Games 5/95     31.12.2016
Air Combat Video Games 10/95     31.12.2016
Ace Combat 2 Video Games 11/97     31.12.2016
Disney's Hercules Action Game Video Games 11/97     31.12.2016
Ace Combat 3: Electrosphere Video Games 2/2000     31.12.2016
Artikel: Dr. Freak Amiga Joker 9/90     31.12.2016
Editorial Amiga Joker 9/90     31.12.2016
Artikel: Hallo Mädels! Amiga Joker 9/90     31.12.2016
Comic: The unbelievable Amiga Joker Amiga Joker 9/90     31.12.2016
Lösung: Castle Master Amiga Joker 9/90     31.12.2016
Editorial Amiga Joker 10/90     31.12.2016
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold