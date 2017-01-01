User
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35858
Location: Übersee
Posted: 07.01.2017 - 09:41 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
3001: O'Connors Fight
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Baal
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Bloodwych
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Break In
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Captain Fizz: Meets the Blaster-Trons
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Chambers of Shaolin
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Cloud Master
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Daily Double Horse Racing
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Defender II
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Dynamite Dux
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
F-1 Dream
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Games Crazy
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Great Courts
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
H.A.T.E.
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Hollywood Poker Pro
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Indy 500
ASM 11/89 06.01.2017
Cover: Arac
05.01.2017
Cover: Butcher Hill
05.01.2017
Cover: Football Manager: World Cup Edition
05.01.2017
Cover: Cannon Fodder
05.01.2017
Cover: Dawn Patrol
05.01.2017
Cover: Death or Glory: Das Erbe von Morgan
05.01.2017
Cover: Germ Crazy
05.01.2017
Cover: Harpoon
05.01.2017
Cover: KGB
05.01.2017
Cover: Second Samurai
05.01.2017
Cover: Zeewolf
05.01.2017
Artikel: Amiga CD32
ASM 9/93 05.01.2017
Artikel: Gewalt im Kinderzimmer
ASM 9/93 05.01.2017
Artikel: Is it real - or is it 3DO?
ASM 9/93 03.01.2017
Artikel: Turbo Duo - Totgesagte leben länger
Mega Fun 7/93 03.01.2017
Diablo II - Collector's Edition
PC Player 1/2001 03.01.2017
Jagged Alliance 2: Unfinished Business
PC Player SH~ 03.01.2017
Might and Magic V: Dark Side of Xeen
ASM 9/93 03.01.2017
Schöne und das Biest, Die
ASM 9/93 03.01.2017
Commodore Disc Nr. 45
03.01.2017
Lösung: Quest for Glory
Amiga Joker 9/90 03.01.2017
Artikel: Up & Down
Amiga Joker 9/90 03.01.2017
Artikel: Dr. Freak
Amiga Joker 10/90 03.01.2017
c't 6/85
03.01.2017
c't 7/85
03.01.2017
c't 8/85
03.01.2017
c't 9/85
03.01.2017
Lotek64 Nr. 54
01.01.2017
Dragon's Lair (Game Boy)
Power Play 6/91 01.01.2017
Junction
Power Play 6/91 01.01.2017
Bubble Ghost
Power Play 6/91 01.01.2017
In Your Face
Power Play 6/91 01.01.2017
Chase H.Q.
Power Play 6/91 01.01.2017
Defender of the Crown
Power Play 6/91 01.01.2017
Defender of the Crown
Play Time 1/92 01.01.2017
Super Mario Bros. 3
Play Time 1/92 01.01.2017
Ambition of Caesar
Power Play 6/91 01.01.2017
Brat
Power Play 6/91 01.01.2017
Fate: Gates of Dawn
Power Play 6/91 01.01.2017
Hexen
Power Play 1/96 01.01.2017
Jack Nicklaus' Greatest 18 Holes of Major Championship Golf
Power Play 6/91 01.01.2017
Bioforge
PC Player 5/95 31.12.2016
Bioforge
PC Games 5/95 31.12.2016
Star Wars - Dark Forces
PC Games 5/95 31.12.2016
Air Combat
Video Games 10/95 31.12.2016
Ace Combat 2
Video Games 11/97 31.12.2016
Disney's Hercules Action Game
Video Games 11/97 31.12.2016
Ace Combat 3: Electrosphere
Video Games 2/2000 31.12.2016
Artikel: Dr. Freak
Amiga Joker 9/90 31.12.2016
Editorial
Amiga Joker 9/90 31.12.2016
Artikel: Hallo Mädels!
Amiga Joker 9/90 31.12.2016
Comic: The unbelievable Amiga Joker
Amiga Joker 9/90 31.12.2016
Lösung: Castle Master
Amiga Joker 9/90 31.12.2016
Editorial
Amiga Joker 10/90 31.12.2016
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
