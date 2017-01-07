|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35858
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 07.01.2017 - 09:41 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
18th Hole - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Alex Grupe (Losso) - Update the artist page
Zerosphere - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2015
Erik Hellbing (eha) - Update the artist page
Zerosphere - Upload 68 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2015
Zerosphere - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2015
Erik Hellbing (eha) - Create one new artist page
Alex Grupe (Losso) - Create one new artist page
Zerosphere - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2015
Code Red - Create one new developer page
Cookie - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
18th Hole - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
18th Hole - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
18th Hole - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stephen Garside - Create one new artist page
Cookie - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Langford Video - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Cookie - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cookie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cookie - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Langford Video - Create one new developer page
Plumpy - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1996
Plumpy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Plumpy - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Plumpy - Create one new game page - AGA - 1996
Jase Lucas - Create one new artist page
LT Design - Create one new developer page
Turbo Jam - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Turbo Jam - Upload 35 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1995
HyperViper - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
HyperViper - Upload 52 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
HyperViper - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
HyperViper - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Luca Carminati - Create one new artist page
Monty The Wolf - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1995
Monty The Wolf - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Monty The Wolf - Upload 20 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Trog / Og! - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1995
Pepsi: All Over The World - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Escape - Update the game page - AGA - 1997
Norman Crossfield - Update the artist page
Escape - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1997
Escape - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1997
Escape - Create one new game page - AGA - 1997
Norman Crossfield - Create one new artist page
Kill The Little Dudes - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kill The Little Dudes - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kill The Little Dudes - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Star Boy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Star Boy - Upload 60 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Monty The Wolf - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1995
Morph - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1993
Morph - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1993
Thesius XII - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Thesius XII - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lars Jensen - Create one new artist page
Ben Hemming - Create one new artist page
Kevin Picone - Create one new artist page
Thesius XII - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Thesius XII - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Underware Design - Create one new developer page
Świąteczna Awaria - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Easter Egg - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2016
Virgin - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Heart Of The Alien - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2016
Heart Of The Alien - Upload 68 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2016
Heart Of The Alien - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2016
Heart Of The Alien - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2016
Easter Egg - Upload 48 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2016
Andrzej Drozd - Create one new artist page
Easter Egg - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2016
Easter Egg - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2016
Amiga Fans - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Easter Egg - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2016
Amiga Fans - Create one new developer page
Świąteczna Awaria - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Świąteczna Awaria - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35858
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 07.01.2017 - 09:41 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Teil 2:
Lukasz Milewski - Create one new artist page
Rafal Bagrowski - Create one new artist page
Świąteczna Awaria - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
A.S.P. Design - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Monty The Wolf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Mr. Zeb - Create one new artist page
Anthony Sherratt - Create one new artist page
Dave Sealey - Create one new artist page
Dave James - Create one new artist page
A.S.P. Design - Create one new developer page
Monty The Wolf - Upload 38 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Monty The Wolf - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Monty The Wolf - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Christmas Classics - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Christmas Classics - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Crazy Cones - Upload 43 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hurricane Commando - Upload 68 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hurricane Commando - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Lost on Parrot Island - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
BMX Simulator - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Christmas Classics - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Christmas Classics - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Christmas Classics - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Christmas Classics - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Christmas Classics - Create one new game page - OCS - 1989
Joanne Ashdown - Update the artist page
Space Taxi 3 - Upload 56 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Space Taxi 3 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wiraż - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
It's The Pits - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
It's The Pits - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Pssst - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1995
Pssst - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Anatomic Man - Upload 18 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Spidertronic - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Two To One - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Two To One - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Brands Hatch - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum