|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35823
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 04.01.2017 - 10:45 Post subject: Neuer Updater des UBOOT 1.3.1f für Sam440ep mini-itx
|
|
|
ACube schreibt:
Es ist eine neue Version des Uboot 1.3.1f verfügbar. Hiermit wird ein Fehler im Installationsvorgang für den Sam440ep mini-itx behoben.
Das fehlerbereinigte ISO kann von hier heruntergeladen werden.
Die original Mitteilung: http://www.acube-systems.biz/news.php?id=139 zu den behobenen Fehlern.
Frohes Neues Jahr von Acube Systems!
http://www.acube-systems.biz
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum