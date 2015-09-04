|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35815
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 02.01.2017 - 11:02 Post subject: Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
|
|
|
Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
UFO_AI_2.5_source.tar.bz2 (Development/Sources) 23 MB / Dec 29 2016
ScummVM_1.9.0_source.zip (Development/Sources) 38 MB / Dec 29 2016
Gigalomania_0.28_source.zip (Development/Sources) 22 MB / Dec 29 2016
DuneLegacy_0.96.4_source.tar.bz2 (Development/Sources) 2 MB / Dec 29 2016
AmiArcadia_24.52.lha (Emulators) 4 MB / Dec 29 2016
PlayOGG_140508.lha (Audio/Players) 5 MB / Dec 29 2016
MorphOS_im_Detail_2.5.pdf (Documentation/MorphOS) 204 KB / Dec 28 2016
SuperBundle_DVD1.iso (ISO) 252 MB / Dec 28 2016
efika_info_Deutsch.pdf (Documentation/Efika) 2 MB / Dec 28 2016
Dualboot_MacOSX-MorphOS.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 1 MB / Dec 28 2016
MorphOSDeveloperGuide_v0_3.pdf (Documentation/Development) 2 MB / Dec 28 2016
DeliTracker_2.34_update.lha (Audio/Players) 38 KB / Dec 28 2016
DeliTracker_2.32.lha (Audio/Players) 1 MB / Dec 28 2016
DOpus_4.16JRbin.lha (Files/Tools) 873 KB / Dec 28 2016
Soliton_2.2.lha (Games/Think) 435 KB / Dec 28 2016
UFO_AlienInvasion_2.2.1.lha (Games/Strategy) 372 MB / Dec 27 2016
Usb_cd_1.0.lha (System/Devices/CD-DVD) 3 KB / Dec 27 2016
E-UAE-in-AMBIENT.mp4 (Videos) 29 MB / Dec 27 2016
Demarrer_MorphOS_depuis_cle_USB.pdf (Documentation/Tutorials) 9 MB / Dec 27 2016
HomeBank_3.1.lha (Misc) 669 KB / Dec 27 2016
Movie_Thumbnailer.lha (Multimedia) 3 MB / Dec 27 2016
Printingps-update-4-9-2015-small.lha (Beta-test) 5 MB / Dec 26 2016
yWeather_1.19.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar+modules) 364 KB / Dec 26 2016
VintageViewer_2.25.lha (Graphics/Show) 1 MB / Dec 26 2016
AmigaRacer_3.96_demo.lha (Games/Race) 95 MB / Dec 26 2016
Hurra,ich_wachse!_1.2.lha (Misc) 1 MB / Dec 25 2016
Mathomatic_16.0.5.lha (Misc) 651 KB / Dec 25 2016
VICE_3.0.lzx (Emulators) 20 MB / Dec 23 2016
____________________
News verfasst von: oxpus
Email: karsten.ude@oxpus.net
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Quelle: MorphOS Storage
URL der Quelle: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum