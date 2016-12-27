Vesalia Amiga Family
AmigaRemix: Neue Stücke online

 
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35803
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 31.12.2016 - 09:54    Post subject: AmigaRemix: Neue Stücke online


Amiga Remix ist die Seite für neu abgemischte Amiga Spiele- und Demo-Musik und ist unter der URL http://www.amigaremix.com/ erreichbar.

Die Sammlung hat über 1.190 neu abgemischte Musikstücke online.

Die Stücke werden in der Regel von den Komponisten selbst veröffentlicht und der Anwender kann sie kostenlos herunterladen.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Stücke neu hinzugekommen:

29.12.2016     Chambers Of Shaolin - Test Of Balance     Jochen Hippel     03:32
27.12.2016     Kohinoor (future version)     Fleshbrain     03:25
27.12.2016     Kohinoor (guitar version)     Fleshbrain     01:43
27.12.2016     Pinball Dreams Intro Remix     Olof Gustafsson     05:24
27.12.2016     Twintris - Audiokraft Sbiriguda Remix     Tor Bernhard Gausen     05:17
27.12.2016     Defloration Antanix     Benni Pedersen     03:19
27.12.2016     Twintris - We are the Devils of Antani     Tor Bernhard Gausen     06:27
27.12.2016     Twintris - Those AntaNine     Tor Bernhard Gausen     04:23
27.12.2016     Second Samurai -EMX Remix-     Brian Marshall     04:36
27.12.2016     Another World [Rework]     Jean-Francois Freitas     06:40
27.12.2016     Turrican 2 (Freedom)     Chris HÃ¼lsbeck     03:25
27.12.2016     Lords of the Rising Sun - Antanux     Bob Lindstrom     01:15
27.12.2016     Lotus Turbo Challenge 2     Barry Leitch     03:12
27.12.2016     Speedball 2 - Brutal Antanux     Richard Joseph     03:14
27.12.2016     Gods - Into the antanifull     Nation 12     02:37
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.amigaremix.com/remixes/
News Quelle: Amiga Remix
URL der Quelle: http://www.amigaremix.com/remixes/
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
