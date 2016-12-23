DigiBooster 3 Vesalia
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35803
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 31.12.2016 - 09:54    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Cover: Blue Stinger     29.12.2016
Cover: Bust-A-Move 4     29.12.2016
Cover: D2     29.12.2016
Cover: Dino Crisis     29.12.2016
Cover: Phantasy Star Online     29.12.2016
Cover: Phantasy Star Online     29.12.2016
Cover: Rent a Hero No. 1     29.12.2016
Cover: Star Gladiator     29.12.2016
Cover: ACE     29.12.2016
Cover: Trap Them 64     29.12.2016
Cover: Ultima Trilogy IV-V-VI     29.12.2016
Cover: Blue Stinger     29.12.2016
Comic: Brork Amiga Joker 7/90     29.12.2016
Comic: Brork Amiga Joker 9/90     29.12.2016
Alien: Die Wiedergeburt Video Games 10/2000     28.12.2016
Pokemon Snap Video Games 10/2000     28.12.2016
Mario Tennis 64 Video Games 10/2000     28.12.2016
Wing Commander: The Secret Missions Video Games 11/93     28.12.2016
Mortal Kombat Video Games 11/93     28.12.2016
Hammerin' Harry: Ghost Building Company Video Games 11/93     28.12.2016
Final Fantasy Legend III Video Games 11/93     28.12.2016
Morph Video Games 1/94     28.12.2016
Whale's Voyage Video Games 1/94     28.12.2016
D/Generation Video Games 1/94     28.12.2016
WCW Wrestling: The Main Event Video Games 2/94     28.12.2016
Miner 2049er Video Games 2/94     28.12.2016
Ottifants, The Video Games 2/94     28.12.2016
Retro Gamer (deutsch) SH 1/2017     26.12.2016
PC Welt 10/85     26.12.2016
UNIX-Magazin 8/90     26.12.2016
UNIX-Magazin 9/90     26.12.2016
UNIX-Magazin 10/90     26.12.2016
Ritter Amiga Joker 7/90     26.12.2016
Bubble + Amiga Joker 7/90     26.12.2016
Domination Amiga Joker 7/90     26.12.2016
Aladdin's Magic Lamp Amiga Joker 7/90     26.12.2016
3001: O'Connors Fight Amiga Joker 7/90     26.12.2016
Magazin, Das Amiga Joker 7/90     26.12.2016
Impossamole Amiga Joker 7/90     26.12.2016
Leavin' Teramis Amiga Joker 7/90     26.12.2016
Toyottes, The Amiga Joker 7/90     26.12.2016
All Dogs Go To Heaven Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
A.M.C. Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Chinese Chess: The Science of War Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Cyberball: Football in the 21st Century Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
D.R.A.G.O.N. Force: Where Negotiations End Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Dark Century Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Defenders of the Earth Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Italy 1990 Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Emlyn Hughes International Soccer Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Football Manager: World Cup Edition Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Kick Off 2 Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Adidas Championship Football Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
World Cup Year '90 Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
