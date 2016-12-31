|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35803
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 31.12.2016 - 09:54 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
|
|
|
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Musabox - [new] - (Falcons) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Musabox 2 - [new] - (Falcons) done by StingRay - Info - Image
SWIV - [improved] - (Sales Curve) control selection screen with Forward button fixed, another version supported - Info
Ikari Warriors - [improved] - (Elite) timing fixed, WHDLoad v17+ features used (config), blitter wait patches can be disabled with CUSTOM2 - Info
Lemmings 2 - [fixed] - (Psygnosis) keyboard handler in intro was broken - Info
New Zealand Story - [fixed] - (Taito/Ocean) broken menu patch fixed, copperlist problems fixed - Info
Ilyad - [fixed] - (UBI-Soft) bug in patch code fixes which could cause graphics corruption and other problems, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, WHDLoad v17+ features used (config) - Info
Titan Trax - [improved] - (Titanics) graphics problems (after loading songs 3/7) fixed, RawDIC imager updated to save all files, install script updated - Info - Image
Badlands - [improved] - (Tengen) lap times are loaded/saved now, NTSC support added, decruncher relocated, another version supported, new install script - Info
Bob's Bad Day - [fixed] - (Psygnosis/Dome Development) crash after intro fixed when blitter waits were disabled, DMA waits in sample player and MED replayer fixed, 68000 quitkey support, manual included, new install script - Info
Bionic Commando - [updated] - (Go!/Software Creations) patch redone, all OS stuff patched, timing fixed, high score load/save added, trainers added - Info
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Quelle: WHDLoad
URL der Quelle: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP