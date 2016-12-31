|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35803
Location: Übersee
Posted: 31.12.2016 - 09:54 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Christmas Classics - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Christmas Classics - Create one new game page - OCS - 1989
Joanne Ashdown - Update the artist page
Space Taxi 3 - Upload 56 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Space Taxi 3 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wiraż - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
It's The Pits - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
It's The Pits - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Pssst - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1995
Pssst - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Anatomic Man - Upload 18 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Spidertronic - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Two To One - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Two To One - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Brands Hatch - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
onEscapee - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1997
Smart - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1997
Smart - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1997
Future Sport - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Future Sport - Upload 31 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Extrema - Upload 34 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Extrema - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Mortal Weapon - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Vixen - Upload 51 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Twin Turbos - Upload 27 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jumpman Junior - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jumpman Junior - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jumpman Junior - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sky Cabbie - Upload 26 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Santa & Rudolph Do Christmas! - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Santa & Rudolph Do Christmas! - Upload 35 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
War In The Gulf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
War In The Gulf - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
War In The Gulf - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
War In The Gulf - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
TV Sports: Baseball - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
TV Sports: Baseball - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
TV Sports: Baseball - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Steel Empire - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Steel Empire - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Steel Empire - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Steel Empire - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Phantasie III: The Wrath Of Nikademus - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Perfect General, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Perfect General, The - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Perfect General, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Perfect General, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Perfect General, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Perfect General, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Humans 2, The: Jurassic Levels / Human Race: The Jurassic Levels - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Humans 2, The: Jurassic Levels / Human Race: The Jurassic Levels - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Goal! / 90 Minutes - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Goal! / 90 Minutes - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Goal! / 90 Minutes - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Christmas Classics - Update the game page
Their Finest Missions Volume 1 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Their Finest Missions Volume 1 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
WolfPac - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 1997
WolfPac - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 1997
WolfPac - Upload 57 Screenshot pictures - AGA, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 1997
Blast Em - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Ninja Mission - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1988
Plebs - Upload 49 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Arnie 2 - Upload 49 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Arnie - Upload 80 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Evil Garden - Upload 35 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Pipe Rider - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
