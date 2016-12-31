Amiga Family DigiBooster 3
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

 
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35803
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 31.12.2016 - 09:54    Post subject: Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet


Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

netsurf-m68k.lha - 3.6 - comm/www - 8.5M - CSS capable web browser - (readme)
mathomatic-mos.lha - 16.0.5 - misc/math - 651K - Computer Algebra System Mathomatic - (readme)
amiget.lha - 1.0 - comm/www - 5K - Fetch from Aminet in a shell w/ncftp. - (readme)
yWeather.lha - 1.19 - comm/misc - 364K - Show weather infos in screenbar - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 24.52 - misc/emu - 4.1M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha - 24.52 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
libgen.lha - 1.0 - dev/misc - 81K - A tool to automate building libraries - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 24.52 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
FrenchAxel.lha -   - demo/intro - 78K - simple intro to thanks French pals - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 7.06 - util/misc - 577K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 7.06 - util/misc - 469K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
UtilityTester212.lha - 2.12 - util/misc - 55K - semi-pro tests for ports/video/etc. - (readme)
gnuplot-5.0.5_a68k.lha - 5.0.5 - gfx/misc - 6.6M - Portable graphing utility - (readme)
gnuplot-5.0.5_aros.lha - 5.0.5 - gfx/misc - 5.0M - Portable graphing utility - (readme)
libpng1627_a68k.lha - 1.6.27 - dev/lib - 1.6M - Lib for reading/writing PNG - (readme)
libpng1627_aros.lha - 1.6.27 - dev/lib - 1.8M - Lib for reading/writing PNG - (readme)
LoadModule.lha - 45.7 - util/boot - 19K - Install Libs/Devs reset-proof - (readme)
sdkbrowser.lha - 2.1.2.0 - dev/misc - 122K - AmigaOS 4 SDK Browsing Utility (FREEWARE) - (readme)
webptools052_a68k.lha - 0.5.2 - gfx/conv - 3.2M - encode/decode images in WebP format - (readme)
webptools052_aros.lha - 0.5.2 - gfx/conv - 4.1M - encode/decode images in WebP format - (readme)
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Quelle: Aminet.net
URL der Quelle: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
