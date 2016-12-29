|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35782
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 29.12.2016 - 12:44 Post subject: AISS 4.22 verfügbar
|
|
|
Das Amiga Image Storage System (AISS) bietet Foto-illustrative Symbole für die Symbolleiste.
AISS ist eine Umgebung zur Verwaltung dieser Symbole.
Weitere Informationen in der Dokumentation.
Die neue Version bietet mehr als 8.800 im AmigaOS 4 Symboldesign und aus Gründen der Kompatibilität alle Bilder und Animationen der Vorversionen.
Das neue Archive ist im http://os4depot.net zu finden.
http://www.masonicons.info
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum