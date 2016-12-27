|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35775
Location: Übersee
Posted: 27.12.2016 - 09:29 Post subject: Eine Woche mit Aros - Woche 50
Krzysztof Smiechowicz schreibt:
In der Woche des 19. Dezember:
- Ein Speicher-Trash-Fehler beim Hinzufügen von Spalten in der MUI-List-Klasse wurde behoben (neil)
- MUI_List_Format-Attribut der MUI-List-Klasse Kompatibilität verbessert (Neil)
- AROS Preferences Programme werden nun blockiert, wenn mehr als eine Instanz ausgeführt wird (neil)
- png.datatype Speichert jetzt alphakanalfähige Bilder korrekt (neil)
- abcm2ps wurde auf Version 8.13.1 aktualisiert (mazze)
- X AROS gehostete Grafiktreiber verwendet nun Hardwarecursor (neil)
- BWBasic wurde auf Version 3.1 aktualisiert (mazze)
- ZuneView wurde auf Version 0.31 aktualisiert (mazze)
- Lodepaint jetzt kompiliert und läuft auf der m68k Version von AROS (wawa)
http://aros-exec.org
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
