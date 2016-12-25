|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
|Posted: 25.12.2016 - 14:32 Post subject: SimpleMail 0.43 veröffentlicht
SimpleMail wurde in der Version 0.43 für AmigaOs 3 und AmigaOS 4 veröffentlicht.
Änderungen:
OpenSSL auf Version 1.0.1u aktualisiert.
Verzeichnis neu durchsuchen blockiert die Oberfläche länger.
Fehler-Fenster durch allgemeinere Logging-Fenster ersetzt.
Diverse Fehlerbeseitigungen.
Das SimpleMail Team wünscht allen Frohe Weihnachten und ein Gutes Neues Jahr!
http://simplemail.sourceforge.net
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
