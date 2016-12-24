|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35757
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 24.12.2016 - 17:55 Post subject: X-bEnCh 1.00 X-mas Public pre Release
|
|
|
X-bEnCh 1.00 X-mas Public pre Release
X-bEnCh ist ein Amiga Spielstarter und mehr.
Mit 640 Farben auf AGA und 128 auf OCS/ECS kann diese Anwendung die Festplatte automatisch durchsuchen und alle WHDLOAD Spiele oder EXEn finden und organisieren. Ebenso kann es Anleitungen und Scripte verwalten. Es benötigt keine hohe Rechenleistung und mit allen Amigas kompatibel. Auch ist es zur CLI kompatibel.
Einige Features:
- 640 Farben auf AGA und 128 auf OCS/ECS
- WHDLOAD .slaves und EXEs automatisch suchen und organisieren
- unbegrenzte Verzeichnistiefe
- Internes Script System
- Bis zu 6 parallelen Startlisten
- Unbegrenzte Einträge
- Top15 Listen
- Wenn kein Tooltypes verfügbar ist können Vorgaben verwendet werden
- MegaRam Modus für mehr Speicher ohne Neustart
- FastJump Modus um per Tastenbefehl an jede Stelle in einer Liste zu springen
- CDMode für die eigene CD32/CDTV CD Zusammenstellung.
- Echtzeit Suchmaschine
- Dateien/Verzeichnis-Manager (Xpl0rEr)
- Eingebaute CLI zu 100% Amiga CLI kompatibel
- Einfache Installation und Einstellmöglichkeiten
Ein Präsentationsvideo der Version 0.8: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqsgWgdmVFc
http://www.jimneray.com/xbench.html
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum