X-bEnCh 1.00 X-mas Public pre Release

 
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35757
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 24.12.2016 - 17:55    Post subject: X-bEnCh 1.00 X-mas Public pre Release


X-bEnCh 1.00 X-mas Public pre Release

X-bEnCh ist ein Amiga Spielstarter und mehr.

Mit 640 Farben auf AGA und 128 auf OCS/ECS kann diese Anwendung die Festplatte automatisch durchsuchen und alle WHDLOAD Spiele oder EXEn finden und organisieren. Ebenso kann es Anleitungen und Scripte verwalten. Es benötigt keine hohe Rechenleistung und mit allen Amigas kompatibel. Auch ist es zur CLI kompatibel.

Einige Features:

- 640 Farben auf AGA und 128 auf OCS/ECS
- WHDLOAD .slaves und EXEs automatisch suchen und organisieren
- unbegrenzte Verzeichnistiefe
- Internes Script System
- Bis zu 6 parallelen Startlisten
- Unbegrenzte Einträge
- Top15 Listen
- Wenn kein Tooltypes verfügbar ist können Vorgaben verwendet werden
- MegaRam Modus für mehr Speicher ohne Neustart
- FastJump Modus um per Tastenbefehl an jede Stelle in einer Liste zu springen
- CDMode für die eigene CD32/CDTV CD Zusammenstellung.
- Echtzeit Suchmaschine
- Dateien/Verzeichnis-Manager (Xpl0rEr)
- Eingebaute CLI zu 100% Amiga CLI kompatibel
- Einfache Installation und Einstellmöglichkeiten

Ein Präsentationsvideo der Version 0.8: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqsgWgdmVFc

http://www.jimneray.com/xbench.html
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
