AndreasM
|Posted: 24.12.2016 - 13:09 Post subject: SDK Browser v2.1.2.0 veröffentlicht
Fehler im SDK Browser v2.1.2.0 [FREEWARE Edition] beseitigt:
Amidock stürzte ab / wurde beendet, wenn der SDK Browser beendet wurde.
Fehler berichtet von: "imagodespira (Thomas)" im amigaworld.net Forum.
http://www.bitbybitsoftwaregroup.com
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
