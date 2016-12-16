Amiga Family DigiBooster 3
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35754
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 24.12.2016 - 10:00    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

All Dogs Go To Heaven Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
A.M.C. Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Chinese Chess: The Science of War Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Cyberball: Football in the 21st Century Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
D.R.A.G.O.N. Force: Where Negotiations End Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Dark Century Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Defenders of the Earth Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Italy 1990 Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Emlyn Hughes International Soccer Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Football Manager: World Cup Edition Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Kick Off 2 Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Adidas Championship Football Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
World Cup Year '90 Amiga Joker 9/90     23.12.2016
Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars Video Games 7/96     20.12.2016
Winter Gold (SNES) Video Games 2/97     20.12.2016
Oscar Video Games 2/97     20.12.2016
Realm Video Games 2/97     20.12.2016
Super Bomberman 4 Video Games 7/96     20.12.2016
Disney's Pocahontas Video Games 7/96     20.12.2016
Schlümpfe, Die: Reisen um die Welt Video Games 12/96     20.12.2016
Power Piggs of the Dark Age Video Games 12/96     20.12.2016
Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame Video Games 12/96     20.12.2016
NHL 97 (MD + SNES) Video Games 12/96     20.12.2016
Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble Video Games 1/97     20.12.2016
Tetris Attack Video Games 1/97     20.12.2016
Terranigma Video Games 2/97     20.12.2016
Kult-System: Bandai Wonderswan     18.12.2016
Kult-Musik: Opus Retro Live     18.12.2016
Artikel: Spiele im Internet PC Player 5/97     18.12.2016
Air Warrior PC Player 5/97     18.12.2016
Meridian 59 PC Player 5/97     18.12.2016
Multiplayer BattleTech: Solaris PC Player 5/97     18.12.2016
Realm Online, The PC Player 5/97     18.12.2016
Dark Sun Online: Crimson Sands PC Player 5/97     18.12.2016
Harpoon Online PC Player 5/97     18.12.2016
Panzer General Online PC Player 5/97     18.12.2016
Warbirds (1997) PC Player 5/97     18.12.2016
Legends of Kesmai PC Player 5/97     18.12.2016
Retro Nr. 39     17.12.2016
UNIX-Magazin 11/90     17.12.2016
PC Welt SH 98     17.12.2016
PC Welt SH 2001     17.12.2016
PC Welt SH 2002     17.12.2016
Cover: Kick Off 2: The Final Whistle     17.12.2016
Cover: Dragon Spirit     17.12.2016
Cover: European Football Champ     17.12.2016
Cover: IO     17.12.2016
Cover: Rocket Ball     17.12.2016
Cover: World Cup Carnival     17.12.2016
Cover: Pinball Fantasies     17.12.2016
M1 Tank Platoon 2 PC Player 5/98     16.12.2016
iM1A2 Abrams PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Savage: Überleben in der Serengeti PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Vampire Diaries, The PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Superspy: Das Omega Projekt PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Bazooka Sue PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Kick Off 97 PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Super Bubsy PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Command & Conquer Gold Edition PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Magic the Gathering PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Alarmstufe X: der Alptraum beginnt PC Player 6/97     16.12.2016
Connections PC Player 6/97     16.12.2016
Spider-Man: The Sinister Six PC Player 6/97     16.12.2016
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
