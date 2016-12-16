User
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
View previous topic
::
View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35754
Location: Übersee
Posted: 24.12.2016 - 10:00 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
All Dogs Go To Heaven
Amiga Joker 9/90 23.12.2016
A.M.C.
Amiga Joker 9/90 23.12.2016
Chinese Chess: The Science of War
Amiga Joker 9/90 23.12.2016
Cyberball: Football in the 21st Century
Amiga Joker 9/90 23.12.2016
D.R.A.G.O.N. Force: Where Negotiations End
Amiga Joker 9/90 23.12.2016
Dark Century
Amiga Joker 9/90 23.12.2016
Defenders of the Earth
Amiga Joker 9/90 23.12.2016
Italy 1990
Amiga Joker 9/90 23.12.2016
Emlyn Hughes International Soccer
Amiga Joker 9/90 23.12.2016
Football Manager: World Cup Edition
Amiga Joker 9/90 23.12.2016
Kick Off 2
Amiga Joker 9/90 23.12.2016
Adidas Championship Football
Amiga Joker 9/90 23.12.2016
World Cup Year '90
Amiga Joker 9/90 23.12.2016
Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
Video Games 7/96 20.12.2016
Winter Gold (SNES)
Video Games 2/97 20.12.2016
Oscar
Video Games 2/97 20.12.2016
Realm
Video Games 2/97 20.12.2016
Super Bomberman 4
Video Games 7/96 20.12.2016
Disney's Pocahontas
Video Games 7/96 20.12.2016
Schlümpfe, Die: Reisen um die Welt
Video Games 12/96 20.12.2016
Power Piggs of the Dark Age
Video Games 12/96 20.12.2016
Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame
Video Games 12/96 20.12.2016
NHL 97 (MD + SNES)
Video Games 12/96 20.12.2016
Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble
Video Games 1/97 20.12.2016
Tetris Attack
Video Games 1/97 20.12.2016
Terranigma
Video Games 2/97 20.12.2016
Kult-System: Bandai Wonderswan
18.12.2016
Kult-Musik: Opus Retro Live
18.12.2016
Artikel: Spiele im Internet
PC Player 5/97 18.12.2016
Air Warrior
PC Player 5/97 18.12.2016
Meridian 59
PC Player 5/97 18.12.2016
Multiplayer BattleTech: Solaris
PC Player 5/97 18.12.2016
Realm Online, The
PC Player 5/97 18.12.2016
Dark Sun Online: Crimson Sands
PC Player 5/97 18.12.2016
Harpoon Online
PC Player 5/97 18.12.2016
Panzer General Online
PC Player 5/97 18.12.2016
Warbirds (1997)
PC Player 5/97 18.12.2016
Legends of Kesmai
PC Player 5/97 18.12.2016
Retro Nr. 39
17.12.2016
UNIX-Magazin 11/90
17.12.2016
PC Welt SH 98
17.12.2016
PC Welt SH 2001
17.12.2016
PC Welt SH 2002
17.12.2016
Cover: Kick Off 2: The Final Whistle
17.12.2016
Cover: Dragon Spirit
17.12.2016
Cover: European Football Champ
17.12.2016
Cover: IO
17.12.2016
Cover: Rocket Ball
17.12.2016
Cover: World Cup Carnival
17.12.2016
Cover: Pinball Fantasies
17.12.2016
M1 Tank Platoon 2
PC Player 5/98 16.12.2016
iM1A2 Abrams
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Savage: Überleben in der Serengeti
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Vampire Diaries, The
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Superspy: Das Omega Projekt
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Bazooka Sue
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Kick Off 97
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Super Bubsy
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Command & Conquer Gold Edition
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Magic the Gathering
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Alarmstufe X: der Alptraum beginnt
PC Player 6/97 16.12.2016
Connections
PC Player 6/97 16.12.2016
Spider-Man: The Sinister Six
PC Player 6/97 16.12.2016
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
