Posted: 22.12.2016 - 09:40 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 49
Krzysztof Smiechowicz schreibt:
In der Woche des 17. Dezember:
- Absturz beim Start von X AROS gehostetem Grafiktreiber unter verschiedenen X Servern (neil)
http://aros-exec.org
