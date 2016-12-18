|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35728
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 18.12.2016 - 15:00 Post subject: AMIcast - Episode 19 - Hans de Ruiter
|
|
|
Die #19 Episode der AMIcast ist mit Hans de Ruiter.
Wir sprechen über AmigaOS 4 und neue Grafikkarten.
Die Themen, Software, Warp3D, Radeon HD Driver und mehr.
Hans lebt in Neuseeland, ist Ingenieur mit Doktortitel und in der Amiga Szene unterstützt er uns mit Software für die Radeon Karten.
Dank ihm können wir moderne Hardware in NG Amigas verwenden.
Und Dank Daytona haben wir OpenGLES Wrapper und es ist die große Chance für die Gemeinschaft für moderne Spiele.
http://www.amigapodcast.com/2016/12/amicast-episode-19-hans-de-ruiter.html
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum