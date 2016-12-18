|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35728
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 18.12.2016 - 10:36 Post subject: RetroPlay: Neue Videos online
|
|
|
Virtual Dimension schreibt:
RetroPlay VD: Walls #3 - Cheats und Level-Editor
In unserem Breakout-Klon "Walls '97" schauen wir uns einige der späteren Level an - und damit wir da überhaupt eine Chance haben, verraten wir an dieser Stelle das Cheat-Passwort.
Außerdem gibt es wieder ein paar Anekdoten von der Entstehung des Spiels und den Reaktionen darauf.
Und: Wir stellen Euch den Level-Editor vor.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xC_Acq2F7zA
RetroPlay VD: Bombsquare #1 - Minefield Deluxe
VD-Games zum zweiten: Unser ebenfalls in AMOS geschriebenes Amiga-Spiel "Bombsquare" ist an das Spielprinzip des Klassikers "Minefield" angelehnt, geht dabei auch eigene Wege. Wir stellen Euch das Spiel vor, reden über alte VD-Logos und die Tücken der Joysticksteuerung und erzählen die eine oder andere Anekdote.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDIAt97xVlg
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum