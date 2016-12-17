Amiga Family DigiBooster 3
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Datenschutz

Searching

Advanced Search

Webhosting mit Host Europe

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35728
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 17.12.2016 - 12:21    Post subject: Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

R_2.21.lha (System/Shell) 192 KB / Dec 13 2016
Chelp_1.1.lha (System/Shell) 120 KB / Dec 13 2016
AmiArcadia_24.51.lha (Emulators) 4 MB / Dec 13 2016
REminiscence_0.1.8R2.lha (Games/Adventure) 631 KB / Dec 12 2016
OpenTTD_0.6.3.lha (Games/Strategy) 4 MB / Dec 11 2016
DuneLegacy_0.95b2.lha (Games/Strategy) 2 MB / Dec 11 2016
MouseEyesSbar_1.1.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar+modules) 59 KB / Dec 11 2016
Amifig_3.1.lha (Graphics/Draw) 1 MB / Dec 11 2016
HollyPaint_1.1.zip (Graphics/Draw) 6 MB / Dec 11 2016
LyapModules_1.0.lha (Graphics/Mathematics) 30 KB / Dec 11 2016
ZoneXplorer_1.2.lha (Graphics/Mathematics) 3 MB / Dec 11 2016
ProgrammationAmigaOS.pdf (Documentation/Development) 68 KB / Dec 11 2016
MAC_FR_1.0.zip (System/Devices/Keyboard) 1 KB / Dec 11 2016
64tass_1.51.992.lha (Development/Cross) 822 KB / Dec 11 2016
FTPMount_1.4.lha (Network/FTP) 147 KB / Dec 11 2016
BackMan_2.0.lha (Files/Backup) 319 KB / Dec 11 2016
VCard2SimpleMail_1.3.lha (Email) 1 KB / Dec 11 2016
ThreeSkins_2.0.zip (System/Ambient/Skins) 4 MB / Dec 10 2016
PlanetBlueSkin_1.0.lha (System/Ambient/Skins) 3 MB / Dec 10 2016
GlaceSkin_1.0.lha (System/Ambient/Skins) 510 KB / Dec 10 2016
GGRevengeBlack_1.0.lha (System/Ambient/Skins) 1 MB / Dec 10 2016
FlavouredSkins_1.0.lha (System/Ambient/Skins) 1020 KB / Dec 10 2016
BetterLookPack.lha (System/Ambient/Skins) 718 KB / Dec 10 2016
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Quelle: MorphOS Storage
URL der Quelle: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold