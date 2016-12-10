User
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35728
Location: Übersee
Posted: 17.12.2016 - 12:21 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
M1 Tank Platoon 2
PC Player 5/98 16.12.2016
iM1A2 Abrams
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Savage: Überleben in der Serengeti
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Vampire Diaries, The
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Superspy: Das Omega Projekt
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Bazooka Sue
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Kick Off 97
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Super Bubsy
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Command & Conquer Gold Edition
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Magic the Gathering
PC Player 5/97 16.12.2016
Alarmstufe X: der Alptraum beginnt
PC Player 6/97 16.12.2016
Connections
PC Player 6/97 16.12.2016
Spider-Man: The Sinister Six
PC Player 6/97 16.12.2016
Heroes of Might and Magic III: The Shadow of Death
PC Player 6/2000 14.12.2016
Gunship!
PC Player 5/2000 14.12.2016
Liberation Day
PC Player 4/98 14.12.2016
Final Command
Amiga Joker 7/90 14.12.2016
Gravity
Amiga Joker 7/90 14.12.2016
International Championship Wrestling
Amiga Joker 7/90 14.12.2016
Their Finest Hour: The Battle of Britain
Amiga Joker 7/90 14.12.2016
Hot Rod
Amiga Joker 7/90 14.12.2016
Coloris
Amiga Joker 7/90 14.12.2016
Sonic Boom
Amiga Joker 7/90 14.12.2016
Cover: Harpoon Battleset 4: The Indian Ocean / Persia Gulf (IOPG)
12.12.2016
Cover: Heroes of Might and Magic III Double Pack
12.12.2016
Cover: Heroes of Might and Magic III: The Shadow of Death
12.12.2016
Manhunter: New York
ASM 9/89 12.12.2016
Leonardo
ASM 9/89 12.12.2016
Krypton Egg
ASM 9/89 12.12.2016
Kick Off
ASM 9/89 12.12.2016
International Karate
ASM 9/89 12.12.2016
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Action Game
ASM 9/89 12.12.2016
Hani in the Sky
ASM 9/89 12.12.2016
Grand Prix Circuit
ASM 9/89 12.12.2016
Grand Monster Slam
ASM 9/89 12.12.2016
Artikel: ECTS 92 London
Power Play 6/92 11.12.2016
Artikel: Hallo Mädels! Heutiges Thema: Sex
Amiga Joker 7/90 11.12.2016
Fallen Haven
PC Joker 4/97 10.12.2016
Atomino
Power Play 1/91 10.12.2016
Debut
Power Play 1/91 10.12.2016
Dragon Wars
Power Play 1/91 10.12.2016
Aero Blasters
Power Play 2/91 10.12.2016
Altered Destiny
Power Play 2/91 10.12.2016
Arrow Flash
Power Play 2/91 10.12.2016
Dynamite Duke
Power Play 2/91 10.12.2016
Eagle's Rider
Power Play 2/91 10.12.2016
Fire Shark
Power Play 2/91 10.12.2016
Blackhawk
ASM 1/95 10.12.2016
Cyclemania
ASM 1/95 10.12.2016
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
