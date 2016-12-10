Vesalia Amiga Family
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35728
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 17.12.2016 - 12:21    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

M1 Tank Platoon 2 PC Player 5/98     16.12.2016
iM1A2 Abrams PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Savage: Überleben in der Serengeti PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Vampire Diaries, The PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Superspy: Das Omega Projekt PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Bazooka Sue PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Kick Off 97 PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Super Bubsy PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Command & Conquer Gold Edition PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Magic the Gathering PC Player 5/97     16.12.2016
Alarmstufe X: der Alptraum beginnt PC Player 6/97     16.12.2016
Connections PC Player 6/97     16.12.2016
Spider-Man: The Sinister Six PC Player 6/97     16.12.2016
Heroes of Might and Magic III: The Shadow of Death PC Player 6/2000     14.12.2016
Gunship! PC Player 5/2000     14.12.2016
Liberation Day PC Player 4/98     14.12.2016
Final Command Amiga Joker 7/90     14.12.2016
Gravity Amiga Joker 7/90     14.12.2016
International Championship Wrestling Amiga Joker 7/90     14.12.2016
Their Finest Hour: The Battle of Britain Amiga Joker 7/90     14.12.2016
Hot Rod Amiga Joker 7/90     14.12.2016
Coloris Amiga Joker 7/90     14.12.2016
Sonic Boom Amiga Joker 7/90     14.12.2016
Cover: Harpoon Battleset 4: The Indian Ocean / Persia Gulf (IOPG)     12.12.2016
Cover: Heroes of Might and Magic III Double Pack     12.12.2016
Cover: Heroes of Might and Magic III: The Shadow of Death     12.12.2016
Manhunter: New York ASM 9/89     12.12.2016
Leonardo ASM 9/89     12.12.2016
Krypton Egg ASM 9/89     12.12.2016
Kick Off ASM 9/89     12.12.2016
International Karate ASM 9/89     12.12.2016
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Action Game ASM 9/89     12.12.2016
Hani in the Sky ASM 9/89     12.12.2016
Grand Prix Circuit ASM 9/89     12.12.2016
Grand Monster Slam ASM 9/89     12.12.2016
Artikel: ECTS 92 London Power Play 6/92     11.12.2016
Artikel: Hallo Mädels! Heutiges Thema: Sex Amiga Joker 7/90     11.12.2016
Fallen Haven PC Joker 4/97     10.12.2016
Atomino Power Play 1/91     10.12.2016
Debut Power Play 1/91     10.12.2016
Dragon Wars Power Play 1/91     10.12.2016
Aero Blasters Power Play 2/91     10.12.2016
Altered Destiny Power Play 2/91     10.12.2016
Arrow Flash Power Play 2/91     10.12.2016
Dynamite Duke Power Play 2/91     10.12.2016
Eagle's Rider Power Play 2/91     10.12.2016
Fire Shark Power Play 2/91     10.12.2016
Blackhawk ASM 1/95     10.12.2016
Cyclemania ASM 1/95     10.12.2016
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
