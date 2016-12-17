|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35728
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 17.12.2016 - 12:21 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Gardener - Upload 17 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Sqrxz 4: Cold Cash - Upload 44 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2016
Gonks - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Gonks - Upload 41 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Hideous - Upload 52 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kastle Kumquat - Upload 41 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 1992
Patrol Cobry - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Patrol Cobry - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Patrol Cobry - Upload 0 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Works Team Rally - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Works Team Rally - Upload 5 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Enemy: Tempest Of Violence - Update the game page - OCS - 1997
Enemy: Tempest Of Violence - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1997
Gotcha - Upload 42 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tiny Skweeks - Upload 117 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bubble Gun - Upload 33 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lepani - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hell Bent - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Hell Bent - Upload 64 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Works Team Rally - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Works Team Rally - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Hellrun Machine, The - Upload 51 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hellrun Machine, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zardoz - Upload 51 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zardoz - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lepani - Upload 103 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bomber Bob - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Brain Man - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Brain Man - Upload 46 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Gold Mine - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Gold Mine - Upload 21 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Gold Mine - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Enemy: Tempest Of Violence - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1997
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Exit-13 - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Dave Warhol (David Warhol) - Update the artist page
Smart - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Enemy: Tempest Of Violence - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1997
Enemy: Tempest Of Violence - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1997
Enemy: Tempest Of Violence - Upload 27 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1997
Smart - Upload 33 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1987
Hell Raiser - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Grid Runner (Llamasoft) / Super Grid Runner - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Colonization - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Suicide Mission - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1988
Suicide Mission - Upload 9 Game map pictures - OCS - 1988
Mortal Kombat II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Gladiators - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Knights Of Legend - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Maria Whittaker - Update the artist page
Maria Whittaker - Update the Artist photo comments
Celal Kandemiroğlu (Kandemiroglu) - Update the artist page
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum