|Posted: 14.12.2016 - 12:34 Post subject: Amiga Future 124 Vorschau und Leseproben online
|
|
|
Von der Ausgabe 124 (Januar/Feburar 2017) der Amiga Future sind seit heute die farbigen Leseproben sowie die bunte Vorschau online.
Einige Artikel in dieser Ausgabe:
Interview EntwicklerX
Workshop Frying Pan
Test Enemy 2 - Missing in Action
Und natürlich noch vieles, vieles mehr.
Auf der LeserCD befindet sich neben PD-Software natürlich wieder einige Vollversionen.
Eine ausführliche Inhaltsliste sowie Leseproben findet ihr unter dem Link: http://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=13
Die Amiga Future ist als deutsches und englisches Print-Magazin direkt bei der Redaktion und diversen Amiga Fachhändlern verfügbar.
Heft ansehen: http://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=13
Heft bestellen: http://www.amigashop.org
http://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
