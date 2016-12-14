|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 35728
Location: Übersee
Posted: 14.12.2016 - 09:17 Post subject: Amiga32: Start des Ticketverkaufs
Am Sonntag, den 18. Dezember 2016 um 9:00 Uhr startet der Ticketverkauf für die Amiga32 in Neuss!
Wie auch im vergangenen Jahr, gibt es verschiedene Ticket-Optionen, so z.B. einen Rabatt von 15% auf Frühbuchertickets. Wer an der größten Amiga-Veranstaltung 2017 teilnehmen möchte, sollte sich rechtzeitig eine der limitierten Eintrittskarten sichern!
Diese sind erhältlich unter: https://www.eventbrite.de/e/amiga32-germany-tickets-30228376889
http://www.amiga32.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
