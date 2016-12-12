|
AndreasM
Posted: 12.12.2016 - 14:30 Post subject: Amiga Ireland 2017
Ehrengäste (weitere folgen):
David Pleasance (Former Managing Director Commodore UK)
Mike Battilana (Colanto)
Ravi and Paul (Retro Hour Podcast)
Neil Cafferkey (Prism2v2 ?Treiber Autor)
Rob Cranley (Amiga Future)
21. January 2017 im Prince of Wales Hotel (Rabatte möglich), Athlone, Irleand (1 Stunde von Dublin)
Etwa £50 Rückflug von England!
Event Seite - https://www.facebook.com/events/1700892526899643/
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
